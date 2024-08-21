Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos on those who aided Alice Guo’s escape: Heads will roll

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin25 mins ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to “expose the culprits” who aided the departure of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo from the country.

The President said in a statement that an investigation is underway and those involved will be suspended and held accountable.

“Let me be clear: Heads will roll,” Marcos said on Facebook

“We will expose the culprits who have betrayed the people’s trust and aided in her flight. A full-scale investigation is already underway, and those responsible will be suspended and will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” he added.

Marcos also emphasized that Guo’s escape has uncovered the corruption in the country’s justice system that “erodes public trust.”

“There is no room in this government for anyone who places personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity and justice,” Marcos added.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, Guo may have illegally left the country on July 21 ad traveled to Malaysia and Singapore then moved to Indonesia on Aug. 18.

