Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOH confirms first mpox case in PH this year

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded the first case of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) in the Philippines on August 18, 2024.

“The case is a 33-year-old male Filipino national with no travel history outside the Philippines but with close, intimate contact three weeks before symptom onset,” the DOH confirmed.

The patient first developed a fever, and four days later, a rash appeared on the nape, face, back, groin, trunk, palms, and soles.

Currently, the patient is receiving treatment in a government hospital where specimens are collected from the skin lesions and tested via real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“PCR test results are positive for Monkeypox viral DNA,” the DOH said.

This is not the first case of mpox in the Philippines; a similar case was reported in December 2023, bringing the total caseload to 10.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently announced that mpox is a global public health emergency for the second time in two years after the disease spread in the Democratic Republic of Congo and its neighboring countries.

The symptoms of the more dangerous type of mpox consist of skin rash or mucosal lesions, which can last two to four weeks, as well as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

mcdo 1

McDonald’s UAE launches ongoing donation initiative supporting up to 3,000 patients monthly in the UAE

27 seconds ago
Ybeth Photo 18

PHIVOLCS issues volcanic smog advisory over Taal

2 mins ago
DFA logo

DFA says contingency plans in place if war breaks out in Lebanon

42 mins ago
Ybeth Photo 17

PH vessels collide with China Coast Guard ships in West PH Sea

45 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button