Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Father of hazing victim dies before judge verdict

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 seconds ago

Darwin Dormitorio passed away in 2019 due to hazing

A father passed away before he could witness the judge’s verdict in his son’s fatal hazing case.

Darwin Dormitorio passed away in 2019 due to hazing under the hands of three upperclassmen: former Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cadets Shalimar Imperial Jr., Felix Lumbag Jr., and Julius Carlo Tadena.

Ever since then, the Dormitorio family has been fighting for justice.

Just a few weeks before a regional court in Baguio City handed down its guilty verdict against the three PMA cadets, William Dormitorio, the father of the hazing victim, passed away.

William, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and member of PMA Class of 1974, died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 75 in July. This unfortunate incident added to the tragic mourning of the Dormitorio family.

His son, Darwin, was only 20 years old in the PMA at the time. His death due to hazing was the first case since Anti-Hazing Act (R.A. 11053) was signed in 2018 by then-President Rodrigo Duterte.

Meanwhile, the three former PMA 3rd class cadets who were related to Darwin’s hazing case were found guilty on August 16.

Judge Ligaya Itliong-Rivera of the 5th branch of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Baguio convicted Imperial and Lumbag of murder while Tadena was found guilty of violating the anti-hazing law. All of them were sentenced to reclusion perpetua, which means 20 to 40 years of prison time.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

drugs from sharjah police

Sharjah Police uncover 22kg drug haul hidden in marble

3 hours ago
aquino family statement 2

Aquino family: Changing Ninoy Aquino Day’s date won’t diminish his legacy

4 hours ago
Renzo and his American Bully Twinkle

Oh My Dog! Banned breeds restricted from entering the UAE

5 hours ago
abu dhabi istock 1

Abu Dhabi hogs top spot as safest city in the world

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button