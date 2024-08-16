RTA raises minimum Nol card recharge to AED 50 at ticket offices

When you top up your Nol card at a ticket booth in the Metro station, the minimum amount you have to give is AED 20.

The Roads and Transport Authority or RTA is planning to increase this amount to AED 50.

In a post on their X (formerly Twitter) account, they wrote: “The minimum card recharge limit will increase to AED 50 at ticket offices in metro stations, starting from August 17, 2024.”

The Authority also uploaded a short video clip encouraging Nol users to download their app and start topping up their cards digitally.

“Make your journeys smoother on board [public transportation] with our digital services,” the post wrote.

“Recharge your Nol card from anywhere easily and with the balance you want through the Authority’s website, Nol payment application, or [RTA] application, to ensure your convenience and save your time,” it added.

It is crucial to ensure that you have enough balance on your Nol card. RTA randomly checks commuters’ NOL cards and there should be at least AED 7.50 left on it all the time.

Violators will have to deal with a hefty fine if they are caught riding the bus or trains without enough balance on their Nol cards.