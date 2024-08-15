Abu Dhabi expands freelancer license with 30 new activities

Thirty new activities have been included in the freelancer license in Abu Dhabi, expanding business opportunities for UAE nationals and residents.

The new activities will cover the sectors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) development, Electronic Equipment and Devices Systems and Software Designing, Oil and Natural Gas Fields Production Software Design, Data Classification and Analysis Services, Development and Innovation in Computer Systems and Programmes, Production Models by 3D Imaging, and Online Players Support Service Providers, the Abu Dhabi Business Centre (ADBC) at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) announced.

This initiative allows the professionals to provide specialized services to various entities, and contribute to boosting the city’s economy, it said.

“In line with our commitment to keeping pace with the latest developments and changes in the local and global economic landscape, ADDED is dedicated to providing all necessary services for various commercial and economic activities. This step reflects our eagerness to expand the range of business activities available to entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi while responding to freelancers’ aspirations, thus enhancing their effective contribution to cementing a strong, resilient, and diversified economy,” Mohammed Munif Al Mansouri, executive director of the ADBC, said.

Last year, the authority issued 1,013 freelancer licenses for various activities, he added.

These additions have expanded the Freelance Professional License to include 100 different activities.

“We remain committed to continuing our efforts to provide a supportive and vibrant environment for innovation and to enhance the contribution of professionals to contribute to economic growth, solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a preferred destination for talents, businesses, and investments,” the executive director said.