DMW increases financial aid for distressed OFWs under AKSYON Fund

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that it would increase the amount of financial assistance given to distressed OFWs under the AKSYON Fund.

The AKSYON Fund or the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan, provides legal, medical, and financial assistance to OFWs who are in “distressful situations, economic downturn, natural disasters or human-induced emergencies, human-trafficking, and other ill-fated situations.”

In a Department Order released on August 14, the DMW said OFWs in distress and/or their family could receive one-time cash assistance ranging from P50,000 to P100,000.

For OFWs who are severely affected or displaced due to economic downturn in their host country or bankruptcy of their employer, P50,000 will be provided.

The same amount will be received by OFWs who are victims of abuse and contract violations, illegal recruitment or human trafficking, and natural calamities in the host country.

The next of kin of imprisoned OFWs serving their sentence can also receive P50,000.

Meanwhile, P75,000 will be given to OFWs with severe illness, injury, or mental condition; as well as those who experienced abuse resulting in physical disability, injuries, or mental health condition.

OFWs displaced due to war, political unrest, or other extraordinary circumstances may also receive the same benefit, as well as the families of OFWs on death row.

The next of kin of an OFW who died in the host country due to natural or accidental causes, and those who died within one year after arriving in the Philippines will be given a financial assistance of P100,000.

“The mode of payment of the financial assistance shall be in various forms, such as onsite through the MWO (Migrant Workers Office), at the airport upon arrival of the OFWs, at the DMW Central Office and its Regional Offices, through bank transfer, cash, money remittance or any other cost-effective mode that can be utilized, subject to existing banking rules and regulations,” the DMW said.

Requests for financial assistance, along with the required documents, must be submitted in person at the Migrant Workers Office or to the DMW if the worker is in the Philippines, within one year of their arrival, the Order read.