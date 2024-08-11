Must-watch Pinoy movies with OFW ‘bida’

It’s the weekend, and that means it’s time to take a break from work! What better way to relax than by watching some heartwarming Filipino movies where the ‘bida’ or the main character is an OFW?

If you don’t have any plans, why don’t you hop on your phones, tablets, computers, or television, and binge-watch these movies?

When I Met You in Tokyo

When I Met You in Tokyo, starring veteran actors Vilma Santos ad Christopher de Leon, is a heartwarming story of two OFWs who cross paths in the bustling streets of Tokyo. Both are in Japan to provide for their families back home, but they find solace in each other’s company amidst the challenges of working abroad.

Hello, Love, Goodbye

Hello, Love, Goodbye, starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards, follows the journey of Joy, an OFW in Hong Kong, who meets Ethan, a fellow OFW with a carefree approach to life. As they grow closer, they face the difficult choice between pursuing their own dreams or staying together. The film shows the ups and downs of OFW life, where Joy and Ethan juggle work, love, and tough choices while living far from home.

Kita, Kita

Kita, Kita, starring Alessandra De Rossi and Empoy Marquez is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Lea, an OFW in Japan, who goes blind after a heartbreak. She meets Tonyo, another OFW, who shows her that life and love can still be beautiful. It’s a sweet story of finding love in unexpected places, even when life gets tough.

Barcelona: A Love Untold

Barcelona: A Love Untold, starring former reel-to-real couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, which follows the story of Ely, an OFW in Spain, trying to move on from his past. He meets Mia, another OFW who has uncanny resemblance of his deceased lover, and together they help each other heal and start fresh. This is definitely a mix of kilig and a little bit of tension but worth the popcorn!

A Mother’s Story

A Mother’s Story, starring Pokwang, follows the journey of Medy, an OFW who works as a caregiver in the U.S. After years away, she returns home to reconnect with her kids, but struggles with the changes and distance that time has created. Prepare your tissues as this movie might make you cry your hearts out.

Now, these are just a few recommendations for you movie marathon! Are you all set? That’s great. Don’t forget to eat your favorite Pinoy chichirya while watching and let us know what you think about the movies after you’ve watched them.