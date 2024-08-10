OFWs in Bahrain enhance culinary skills through baking classes

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in partnership with the women’s organization Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN), has launched an innovative baking skills training program designed to equip overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) with enhanced culinary abilities, held at the Philippine Embassy Manama.

According to Irma Abril-Morota of the PIN Registration Committee, a total of 57 Filipinos, primarily domestic helpers, have registered for the training program that began on August 9, 2024, and will take place over two Fridays. Additionally, other skilled workers, including waitresses and receptionists, as well as professionals such as accountants, nurses, and engineers, have also enrolled.

Dalia Divina Lictao, a 33-year-old OFW from San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, has been working as a domestic helper for a family in Janabiya, Bahrain for the past four years. She expresses deep gratitude for her weekly day off on Fridays, which she uses to further develop her skills and knowledge.

During an interview, Dalia conveyed her appreciation to OWWA, the Migrant Workers Office (MWO), and PIN for launching a project that offers specialized training for OFWs. “This training provides me with an opportunity to acquire new skills and fosters empowerment, enhancing my chances in the competitive job market. Likewise, I feel motivated and with a sense of purpose, envisioning a more secure future for myself and my family.”

Participants have been delighted to learn innovative baking techniques, creating beloved classics such as monay and pandesal, which are staples in Filipino households.

These delectable treats, with their soft, fluffy texture and subtly sweet flavors, exemplify the heritage of Filipino confections that have been missed while working abroad. Workshops equipped them with practical skills that have encouraged creativity, allowing attendees to experiment with different bread fillings such as cinnamon, cheese, and chocolate, with an expert instructor from IV CakeStudio, Ms. Ivy Diana Bello Ancheta, guiding them.

Ms. Ancheta and her group have been sharing the joy of baking with others, offering a variety of baking classes designed for all skill levels, where the fusion of artistry and science is evident in each delightful creation.

Through a variety of educational programs, workshops, and training coordinated with the MWO and OWWA, PIN aims to enhance confidence and promote both personal and professional development of women that will transform individual lives and generate a positive impact on families and communities.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have implemented various initiatives providing essential training to equip Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to prepare them for necessary skills acquisition after their overseas employment.

(Cecil V. Ancheta, Filipino Writers’ Circle)