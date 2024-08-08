Two astronauts could be stranded in space until 2025

Two American astronauts might be stuck in space until next year.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore, 61, and Sunita Williams, 58, were sent to the International Space Station on June 5. Initially, they were expecting to come back home in a few days, but things did not go their way.

The two astronauts are still stuck up there two months later. In fact, they might miss the entire Christmas and New Year stuck indefinitely in space.

Why were they stuck?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) conducted a flight test for the Boeing Starliner (CST-100), a class of partially reusable spacecraft designed to transport people to and from the International Space Station.

Wilmore and Williams were the astronauts part of the flight test to see how this new spacecraft performs before using it more regularly.

However, as it approached the station, there were leaks in its propulsion system and some of its thrusters shut down.

Although the two astronauts arrived at the space station safely, they were unable to use the Boeing Starliner for their return and will need an alternative way to get back home.

At a news briefing, NASA officials stated that no decisions have been made yet regarding their next steps.

“Our prime option is to return Butch and Suni on Starliner,” Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said. “However, we have done the requisite planning to make sure we have other options open.”

One potential option they are considering is to send two more astronauts aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon aircraft to space in September and return Wilmore and Williams with the others in February 2025.

Meanwhile, the Boeing Starliner would have to be returned to Earth without any crew and under computer control.