Senators push to suspend PUV modernization, Marcos declines

The majority of the senators called for the suspension of the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), but President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. declined.

Out of the 23 senators, 22 signed a resolution for the suspension of the PTMP, also known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). However, this was rejected by the President.

“Well, I disagree with them because sinasabi nila, minadali,” Marcos said. “This has been postponed seven times. The modernization has been postponed for seven times, and those that have been objecting, or have been crying out and been asking for suspension, are in the minority,” he added.

According to Senate Resolution 1096, the 22 senators wanted to suspend the program due to “valid and urgent concerns raised by affected drivers, groups, unions, and transport cooperatives with the end in view of ensuring a more efficient and inclusive implementation of the PTMP.”

However, Marcos said that 80 percent of the franchises of jeepney drivers have been consolidated.

“So, papaano naman? Yung twenty percent ang magde-decide?” Marcos asked. “Pakinggan natin ‘yung majority at ang majority, sinasabi ituloy natin. So, that’s what we will do,” he concluded.

The 22 senators who signed the resolution are Senate President Francis Escudero, Majority Leader Francis Tolentino, Minority Leader Koko Pimentel, Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada, Raffy Tulfo, Nancy Binay, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Ronald dela Rosa, JV Ejercito, Sherwin Gatchalian, Bong Go, Lito Lapid, Loren Legarda, Imee Marcos, Robinhood Padilla, Grace Poe, Bong Revilla, Joel Villanueva, Cynthia Villar, Mark Villar and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

The PTMP is a 2017 initiative by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), calling for the phasing-out of jeepneys, buses, and other public utility vehicles (PUVs) that are at least 15 years old and replacing them with more environment-friendly and safer alternatives over the next three years.