Escudero calls for review of PH holidays

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has initiated a review of the country’s public holidays, raising concerns that the sheer number of non-working days is hindering the productivity and competitiveness of Philippine companies.

“Mahigit isang buwan na ang holiday sa buong bansa, which makes Philippine companies and workers less competitive,” Escudero remarked during a press briefing.

He pointed to the United States’ Presidents’ Day, observed on the third Monday of February, which honors the birthdays of former presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln and is widely recognized as a day to celebrate all past U.S. presidents.

“Tayo hindi eh, may Araw ng Kagitingan, National Heroes Day, bawat bayani pag pinatay sila may holiday na naman, di ba?” Escudero said, emphasizing the numerous holidays dedicated to individual heroes in the Philippines.

When asked if the holidays could be consolidated, Escudero confirmed that this is one of the options under consideration by the Senate’s committee on local government. “Isa ‘yun sa pinapaaralan ko sa kanila ngayon sa komite,” he said.

Acknowledging that the proposal is likely to spark debate, Escudero stated, “Hindi naman kailangang gawin ‘yan ngayon, simulan lang natin ang proseso, hayaan mong mag-percolate sya, mapagpasyahan.”

As the Senate continues to deliberate on new local holidays, Escudero noted that the chamber has agreed to limit the approval of additional non-working days. On Thursday, the Senate held an extra session to discuss local bills, including those proposing the establishment of new hospitals and the declaration of holidays.