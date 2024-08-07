Here’s What’s Behind the Bold and Mysterious New Look of HUAWEI Pura 70 Series

Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series, is moving beyond the nature-inspired aesthetic that defined its P Series predecessors. Instead, the new Pura series draws inspiration from cities, people, technology. As a rebranded launch of its iconic P Series smartphones, the Pura 70 Series is a holistic upgrade of the P Series, bringing a new spirit and a new design language on top of unique innovations. This time, it’s way more than just another smartphone launch. It’s a full-on rebrand, Huawei’s audacious foray into the world of fashion tech.

Forward Symbol Design: A Unique Camera Module

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Series ditches the typical camera bump for a more daring Forward Symbol Design. And rather than being just another fancy looking camera module, it’s a core design element that reimagines the back of the phone with a form that follows function. It goes for a unique combination of lines that integrates seamlessly with the camera lenses. The Forward Symbol also represents a new family of Pura smartphones with a uniting design philosophy, leading a new aesthetic wave. By being a physical extension of the phone’s body, it allows for a larger camera sensor and wider aperture, promising superior low-light performance. This design philosophy reaches its peak with the HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra’s innovative pop-out camera.

The Forward Symbol permeates the software experience too. EMUI 14.2 embraces the design with interactive themes. The design is also incorporated in the latest EMUI 14.2’s interactive themes. Users can play with the shape in creative ways, whether it’s an eye-catching background pattern or a tennis minigame.

Embossed Starry Pattern: A Touch of Art and Fashion

HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra adds extra flair to its design concept with Starry Pattern Design, an embossed plaid pattern on the back panel of the smartphone. This design evokes a Parisian night sky reflected on the Seine, with dancing lights forming a mesmerising pattern. It’s a romantic touch that captures a fleeting moment and transforms a beautiful accessory in the palm of your hand.

The intricate Starry Pattern plaid is crafted using Huawei’s very own Exquisite Embossed Texture, a vegan leather material that mimics the luxurious look and feel of high-end leather while being environmentally friendly. This produces an elegant look and feel that makes the smartphone device resemble a chic monogram-stamped fashion accessory.

Captivating Vibrant Palette: A Colourway for Every Vibe

To represent every unique personal style and personality type, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series comes in a variety of colourways of the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series. The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra Brown edition and HUAWEI Pura 70 in Pink are two new standout colourways offered under the series. The Brown edition exudes urban sophistication, evoking the vibe of a city café with its soothing, fashionable hue. The Pink edition, on the other hand, bursts with youthful energy and futuristic optimism.

The HUAWEI Pura 70 Ultra also comes in Green. This neutral yet striking colour draws inspiration from iconic landmarks of Paris’s left bank, such as the green patina dome of the Grand Palais, evoking the charm of traditional French Chanson culture. For those who prefer a minimalist look, the HUAWEI Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, and Pura 70 Ultra are available in Black, while the HUAWEI Pura 70 and Pura 70 Pro come in White.

Dynamic and Streamlined Design for Comfort

To create a truly human-centric design, the HUAWEI Pura 70 Series was created according to what would best bring convenience and comfort to the user. The result was therefore an intelligent and ergonomic design that accommodates both the user and technology. The phone is shockingly lightweight, a mere 207 grams to 226 grams, and incredibly thin at 7.95-8.4mm.

The best part of all? Even with a slim design, the smartphone is able to house powerful camera capabilities and a large battery within its small structure. Without any compromise on performance and technology, users can still enjoy the smartphone’s feather-light design.

The new Pura series expresses Huawei’s futuristic outlook and an incoming design revolution that first began with its announcement of Fashion Forward last year.