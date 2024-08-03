Marcos orders salary increase for government workers

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has issued Executive Order No. 64, authorizing a salary increase and an additional allowance for government employees.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin signed the order on behalf of the President on August 2, 2024.

The order, effective immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or a newspaper of general circulation, aims to address the economic challenges faced by government workers.

“Given the prevailing economic circumstances, including the erosion of purchasing power due to inflation, there is a need to update the salaries and benefits of government personnel to maintain a competent, committed, agile, and healthy workforce, thereby promoting social justice, integrity, efficiency, accountability, and excellence, and ultimately translating to increased productivity and higher-quality public service,” Marcos said in a statement.

EO 64 covers all civilian government personnel in the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial branches, as well as Constitutional Commissions, other Constitutional Offices, and Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) not under RA 10149 or EO No. 150 (s.2021). Local Government Units (LGUs) are also included.

The updated salary schedule will be rolled out in four stages for National Government Agencies (NGAs): the first on January 1, 2024; the second on January 1, 2025; the third on January 1, 2026; and the final tranche on January 1, 2027. The first tranche will be applied retroactively from January 1, 2024.

In addition to the salary adjustments, qualified government employees will receive an annual medical allowance of PhP7,000 to support their health maintenance needs.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) will issue the necessary guidelines for implementing EO 64. The complete order, including details on salary adjustments for LGU personnel and funding provisions, can be found in the Official Gazette.