Uniglobe Cellar RAK: Sip your favorite Filipino beverages for just AED 25

If you’re looking to quench your thirst with a touch of luxury, Uniglobe Cellar RAK is your go-to destination.

Located in Ras Al Khaimah, this store offers an impressive selection of premium beverages that cater to discerning tastes. Napakasarap at hahanap-hanapin mo pa!

Introductory offers

Uniglobe Cellar RAK is currently featuring an exclusive introductory offer on Fundador Super Special, a premium brand known for its rich heritage and exquisite craftsmanship.

Priced at an introductory rate of AED 25 per liter, down from AED 30, this offer is perfect for those seeking quality at an unbeatable value.

With its affordable price, you won’t want to miss out on this beloved beverage cherished by many Filipinos. It’s perfect for celebrating special occasions or as a thoughtful gift for someone special. Whatever your reason, it’s sure to make every moment super special!

Why choose Uniglobe Cellar RAK?

Uniglobe Cellar RAK is one of a kind. Once you’ve bought from their shop, you will see the difference and the reason why their customers keep coming back.

Firstly, Uniglobe Cellar RAK guarantees high-quality genuine beverages, to meet the tastes of connoisseurs and customers. It’s the largest beverage store in town with over 15,000 sq ft of space & over 5000 products on display.

Secondly, the store prides itself on providing outstanding customer service, ensuring every visit is satisfying and enjoyable. Ikaw ang bida rito!

Lastly, Uniglobe Cellar RAK ensures that you leave with your thirst thoroughly quenched with up to 50% off. Additionally, the more you spend the more your rewards.

If you want to get the perfect beverage either to quench your thirst or enjoy a special occasion, visit Uniglobe Cellar RAK at Rakez Warehouse, opposite Guardian in Ras Al Khaimah. The shop is open daily from 9 AM to 12 midnight, ready to serve you with the finest selections.

For more information, feel free to call them at 050 726 4137 or visit their social media page at UniglobeCellarRAK.