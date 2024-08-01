New law: Maximum funeral cost for poor Filipinos is PHP 20K

The House of Representatives unanimously approved the “Affordable Casket Act” or House Bill (HB) No. 102, which limits the funeral expenses of indigent Filipinos to PHP 20,000.

This HB is the brainchild of House Deputy Speaker and Cebu Fifth District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco. It was approved on its third and final reading by all 198 House members present during the plenary session.

Under HB 102, all funeral establishments are mandated to offer their services to indigent and extremely poor families at a maximum cost of PHP 20,000. This includes essential services, such as providing caskets or coffins, offering mortuary services, and others.

According to Frasco, this HB aims to “provide affordable funeral services to indigent and extremely poor families, ensuring that they can honor their departed loved ones without facing severe financial hardship.” Frasco said that the HB stems from his personal experiences as the former mayor of Liloan, Cebu.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry will monitor and regulate funeral service prices, while the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will provide funeral, burial, or financial assistance to those who qualify.