Trade chief Alfredo Pascual resigns from DTI, returns to private life

The Presidential Communications Office has announced the resignation of Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), effective August 2, 2024.

The Palace said Pascual will be transitioning back to the private sector.

President Bongbong Marcos met with Pascual at Malacañan Palace to accept his resignation and acknowledge his invaluable service in guiding the restoration and transformation of the Philippine economy.

“His focus on MSMEs was absolutely correct, and we are beginning to see the fruits of that policy. We are sorry to lose him, but we respect his decision that this is the time for him to return to the private sector,” said Marcos.

The search for a successor will commence immediately to ensure a seamless transition and continuity in the Department’s initiatives.

In a statement regarding his resignation, Pascual expressed his sentiments and future plans.

“With a full heart and unwavering commitment to our nation’s economic growth and development, I accepted the invitation to serve as Secretary of Trade and Industry under the Marcos Jr. administration. This role has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling experiences of my career,” he said.

“After much reflection, I have decided it is time for me to return to the private sector. There, my roles will allow me to continue contributing my expertise and experience while being able to spend quality time with my family,” Pascual added.

Pascual noted that serving in the Marcos Cabinet has been an extraordinary privilege and honor.

“I take pride in our collective achievements at the Department of Trade and Industry,” said Pascual.

“I thank the President for the opportunity to serve our beloved country under his leadership and contribute to the building of a Bagong Pilipinas,” he ended.