Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Trade chief Alfredo Pascual resigns from DTI, returns to private life

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: Fred Pascual/FB.

The Presidential Communications Office has announced the resignation of Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), effective August 2, 2024.

The Palace said Pascual will be transitioning back to the private sector.

President Bongbong Marcos met with Pascual at Malacañan Palace to accept his resignation and acknowledge his invaluable service in guiding the restoration and transformation of the Philippine economy.

“His focus on MSMEs was absolutely correct, and we are beginning to see the fruits of that policy. We are sorry to lose him, but we respect his decision that this is the time for him to return to the private sector,” said Marcos.

The search for a successor will commence immediately to ensure a seamless transition and continuity in the Department’s initiatives.

In a statement regarding his resignation, Pascual expressed his sentiments and future plans.

“With a full heart and unwavering commitment to our nation’s economic growth and development, I accepted the invitation to serve as Secretary of Trade and Industry under the Marcos Jr. administration. This role has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling experiences of my career,” he said.

“After much reflection, I have decided it is time for me to return to the private sector. There, my roles will allow me to continue contributing my expertise and experience while being able to spend quality time with my family,” Pascual added.

Pascual noted that serving in the Marcos Cabinet has been an extraordinary privilege and honor.

“I take pride in our collective achievements at the Department of Trade and Industry,” said Pascual.

“I thank the President for the opportunity to serve our beloved country under his leadership and contribute to the building of a Bagong Pilipinas,” he ended.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

GMA Network logo

GMA Network issues statement on alleged involving actor, independent contractor

1 hour ago
ACAD 2

PH Ambassador to the UAE hosts meeting of ASEAN Committee in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
employment contract verification

MWO contract verification rejected? Check these 3 common mistakes

2 hours ago
Sleepless

Puyat nanaman? Study shows PH has most sleepless people in Southeast Asia

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button