Philippines receives humanitarian aid from UAE government for Typhoon Carina-struck families

The Philippines has recently received a humanitarian aid donation from the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) intended for families that were affected by the recent Super Typhoon Carina, as shared by Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr.

The UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, His Excellency Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqattam Alzaabi, along with Special Envoy to the UAE Kathryna Yu-Pimentel and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, were present during the turnover. The DILG Secretary thanked the UAE government for this generous action: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the UAE government for their support and compassion for our fellow citizens.”

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian shared that the UAE donated 80 tons of assorted goods for distribution to local government units (LGUs) and their constituents. He further expressed his gratitude to the UAE for their support.

Overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates also thanked the UAE government for their kindness to their home country. “Honor and gratitude from Filipino all over UAE,” a netizen told The Filipino Times. “Thank you UAE! My second home. God Bless!” another netizen shared.

On July 24, 2024, Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon caused severe flooding in parts of Metro Manila. Residents awaited rescue on rooftops, while others had already been evacuated to shelters. Government agencies, private sectors, and individuals quickly mobilized to provide relief for those affected.