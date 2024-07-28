Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

17 Filipino seafarers safe after Israel’s attack to Houthis- Marcos

President Bongbong Marcos said that the 17 Filipino seafarers under the custody of Houthis remained safe after Israel attacked the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

The 17 seafarers belong to the 25 crew members of MV Galaxy Leaderr who were held captive by Houthi rebels who have been attacking ships plying the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

“I am gratified to inform the nation that none of our 17 seafarers currently in the custody of the Houthis were affected by the recent Israeli attack on the port of Hodeidah, Yemen. Our Embassy in Riyadh reports that they are all safe,” said Marcos in a post.

“I wish to assure their loved ones in the Philippines that our government has not forsaken them and that we are doing everything to secure their safe return home,” he added.

Marcos also called for a speedy resolution to resolve the conflict in the Middle East.

“The Philippines once again joins the community of nations in calling for a speedy resolution of the current conflicts in the Middle East region, to the end that no more lives may be lost and all can live in peace,” he said.

At least six people reportedly died from the air raids.

