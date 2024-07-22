PBBM highlights PH gov’t efforts to boost agriculture, tourism, education during SONA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on July 22, 2024, highlighted the government’s efforts in addressing several crucial areas of development in the Philippines.
Among the key points that he outlined were the administration’s efforts to boost agriculture, tourism, and education, as well as OFW initiatives, and many more.
ON AGRICULTURE
He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to improve agricultural productivity, support farmers, and address challenges such as climate change and supply chain disruptions.
“Patuloy na susuportahan ang sektor ng agrikultura upang mapabilis, mapadali, at mapalakas ang produksyon,” he said.
He added that over 100 million kilos of seeds, seedlings, and fertilizers were distributed to farmers, and the government provided over 300,000 breeding hens.
“Para sa mga mangingisda naman, mahigit limandaang milyong fingerlings at tatlong libong mga bangka ang naipamahagi. Nakakatulong din ang mga ginawa at inayos na mga fish ports upang masuportahan ang kanilang industriya,” he added.
He also shared the initiatives on providing irrigation, saying “Ngayong taon, bibigyan natin ng patubig ang halos apatnapu’t limang libong hektarya ng bagong lupain. Bubuhayin din natin muli ang irigasyon sa halos tatlumpu’t walong libong hektarya ng lupain sa buong bansa.”
ON TOURISM