PBBM highlights PH gov’t efforts to boost agriculture, tourism, education during SONA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on July 22, 2024, highlighted the government’s efforts in addressing several crucial areas of development in the Philippines.

Among the key points that he outlined were the administration’s efforts to boost agriculture, tourism, and education, as well as OFW initiatives, and many more.

ON AGRICULTURE

He highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to improve agricultural productivity, support farmers, and address challenges such as climate change and supply chain disruptions.

“Patuloy na susuportahan ang sektor ng agrikultura upang mapabilis, mapadali, at mapalakas ang produksyon,” he said.

He added that over 100 million kilos of seeds, seedlings, and fertilizers were distributed to farmers, and the government provided over 300,000 breeding hens.

“Para sa mga mangingisda naman, mahigit limandaang milyong fingerlings at tatlong libong mga bangka ang naipamahagi. Nakakatulong din ang mga ginawa at inayos na mga fish ports upang masuportahan ang kanilang industriya,” he added.

He also shared the initiatives on providing irrigation, saying “Ngayong taon, bibigyan natin ng patubig ang halos apatnapu’t limang libong hektarya ng bagong lupain. Bubuhayin din natin muli ang irigasyon sa halos tatlumpu’t walong libong hektarya ng lupain sa buong bansa.”

ON TOURISM

He also mentioned the continuous improvement of airports and seaports in the Philippines for the convenience of travelers, starting with the Manila airport (NAIA). Under the management of the private sectors, its appearance and services are expected to improve in the coming years. “Soon it will be capable of accommodating 48 flights per hour, servicing our ever-increasing local and international flight routes and catering to more than 62 million passengers every year,” said Marcos. The president also shared that more than 70 airports have now been completed and another 350 ongoing projects are said to be completed by 2028. ON EDUCATION In terms of education, the President also outlined significant initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and professional growth of teachers, highlighting the need for them to upskill. “As we build and upgrade schools, so too must we uplift and upskill our teachers, whose competence and trademark Filipino patience, determination, and compassion will be at the core of our national learning recovery,” he said. FOR OFWS The President also outlined initiatives for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), emphasizing that the OFW lounge and the seafarers’ hub are among the top projects his administration is focusing on. Overall, President Marcos’ address reflected the Philippine government’s efforts in addressing national needs, reinforcing the government’s dedication to fostering progress across various sectors.