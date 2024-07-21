Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH Embassy in UAE, MWO Abu Dhabi to bring consular services to Western Region on July 27-28

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, along with the Migrant Workers Office in Abu Dhabi, will be extending their consular services to Ghayathi and nearby areas. This community outreach event will be held at Western Hotel Ghayathi on July 27-28, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Overseas Filipinos, including OFWs, can avail services such as passport application and renewal, document notarization and authentication, and registration of births and marriages. Additionally, labor services such as contract verification, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) services, Social Security System (SSS) assistance, and PAG-IBIG/Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) services will be available.

However, it is important to note that all transactions done during the special consular services will be automatically treated as express processing and will have an express fee of AED40.

Furthermore, the Embassy reiterated on their social media post that those who are interested are requested to answer a 2-minute survey.

