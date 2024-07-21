Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

816 out of 899 OFWs pass SPLE 2024 in UAE

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 mins ago

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE who have taken the Special Professional Licensure Examination (SPLE) in the UAE made their families and friends proud with the high success rate after 816 out of 899 examinees from Abu Dhabi and Dubai passed the exam.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi released the results of the SPLE 2024, which was conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

A significant number of passers were from the nursing profession, with 504 who passed the exam out of 719 examinees.

Next were 118 passers out of 200 examinees from the Professional Teachers (Secondary). Meanwhile, the Professional Teachers (Elementary) category had 64 passers out of 111 examinees.

As for the architects, there were 40 SPLE passers out of 74 examinees. This was followed by registered master electricians, with 16 passers out of 22, and civil engineers with 14 passers out of 70.

See the whole list below:

SPLE 2024 results

The SPLE is a great way for OFWs to receive their professional licenses while working abroad. This means that they do not have to go back to their home country to take exams and get licensed.

Thanks to SPLE, OFWs can also get qualified, widen and broaden their careers here in the UAE, and achieve their bigger goals in life, not just for themselves, but also for their families back home.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino6 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

hyolyn

KPop artist Hyolyn teases fans with photos taken in a jeepney

10 hours ago
Jennylyn

Jennylyn Mercado no contract yet with Kapuso network

10 hours ago
Marcos 2

Marcos signs new law against online scams

11 hours ago
PH EMBASSY LOGO

PH Embassy in UAE reminds OFWs to register for overseas voting

12 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button