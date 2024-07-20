NAIA flight services returning to normal as airlines resume operations post-IT outage

Flight operations at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are stabilizing following the global IT outage that disrupted services on Friday.

According to Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Eric Ines, some airlines have initiated recovery flights to accommodate passengers who were stranded due to delays and cancellations.

“Siguraduhin lang nila na hindi [na] cancelled ‘yung flight nila. Hintayin na lang nila yung advisory sa kanila bago sila pumunta ng airport. Mas maganda yun kesa magtambakan doon tapos magiging magulo na naman yung sistema doon nila,” Ines advised.

(They should check that their flights have not been canceled. They can wait for advisories from the airlines before they head to the airport. That would be better than going to the airport and finding out belatedly that there have been changes.)

Ines emphasized that travelers should stay informed about their flight status to avoid adding to the chaos at the airport. He reassured that the runway is functional and that the issues were confined to the check-in systems, which vary among airlines.

“Kami binabantayan din namin… Bukas naman yung runway, wala tayong problema diyan. ‘Yung sistema lang ng check-in ang nagka-problema,” Ines added.

(We are also monitoring this. The runway is open and there is no problem there, it was really just the check-in system that had a problem.)

Ines, who has a background in airline operations, urged passengers to be patient with check-in staff. He acknowledged that while delays are frustrating, “kawawa din naman yung mga check-in agents ng airlines.”

(The check-in agents are also having a hard time.)