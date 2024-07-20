Angara takes oath as new Education Secretary

The appointment of former Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny Angara” as the new secretary of the Department of Education was formalized on July 19, 2024, through an oath-taking ceremony by Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

This follows the recent resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte as the Education Secretary, leading to the appointment of Angara as her successor. Duterte’s resignation took effect on Friday.

“Welcome to the Cabinet,” remarked President Marcos Jr. to Angara after his oath-taking.

“I know that Sonny knows what is important and I know that he knows how to get things done and so I am very, very optimistic for DepEd,” he commented.

Secretary Angara, in turn, thanked President Marcos for the appointment.

“I’m extremely grateful to our President for entrusting me with this important task to lead a very important department, to use the President’s words. Mr. President, I know how much you value education, as much as every Filipino family does,” said Angara.

He also expressed his eagerness to work closely with the President in the coming days and months to implement the necessary reforms in the educational system. He stressed the significance of these changes for the well-being of both present-day students and those of future generations.