UAE, PH strengthen workforce collaboration in 4th joint committee meeting

The UAE and the Philippines recently held their fourth meeting of the Joint Technical Committee on Workforce and Domestic Workers.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s (MoHRE) Facebook post, the meeting focused on enhancing collaboration in human resources and various labor sectors.

The meeting was chaired by H.E. Shayma Al Awadhi, Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations at MoHRE, and H.E. Felicitas Q. Bay, Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary for Foreign Employment and Welfare Services at the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

High-ranking officials present included H.E. Abdulla Al Nuaimi, the Ministry’s Assistant Undersecretary for Domestic Work Affairs, H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Mardomel Melicor, Assistant Secretary for Middle Eastern and African Affairs at the Philippines’ Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), H.E. Mario T. Zinampan, Assistant Secretary for Policy and International Cooperation at the Philippines’ DMW, along with other officials from both countries.

This meeting marks a continued commitment to fostering stronger ties and improving conditions for workers between the two nations.