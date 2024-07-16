UFC Banana Sauce: A trusted cooking companion, like a long-time friend you can count on

Summer calls for a lively salo-salo, where everyone comes together to create cherished memories together. And nothing beats the excitement of meeting and catching up with friends, cooking with them. On the third episode of “Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia,” the host, Vince Ang, brought along his long-time friend Rain Dimalanta to prepare a dish well-loved by friends, families, and Filipinos all over the world: the Sweet and Sour Tilapia!

Her secret ingredient? The UFC Banana Sauce, a product from NutriAsia, that is not only perfect for dipping but can also be used as a cooking sauce and an ingredient for marinades.

For the dish, they prepared 2 large tilapia fishes, sliced 1 large onion, crushed 5 cloves of garlic, finely julienned 2 thumbs of ginger, diced 1 medium green bell pepper and 1 medium red bell pepper, prepared 1 can of pineapple chunks, set aside 1/2 cup pineapple juice from the chunks, 1/8 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 2 tablespoon cornstarch dissolved in water, and 1/8 cup Datu Puti vinegar.

The Sweet and Sour Tilapia is an easy dish to prepare. For the first step, all they had to do was prepare the fish and slice it on the side where the flavors can penetrate, then set it aside and prepared the sauce.

For the sauce, they sautéed the onion, garlic, and ginger until fragrant, then added the pineapple mixture and water, letting it simmer. Once it started to simmer, they added the UFC banana sauce, stirring until everything was well combined.

Next, they mixed in 1/8 cup of sugar until it dissolved into the sauce. After that, they added the carrots and bell peppers, letting them cook for 3 minutes. Then they added the ⅛ cup Datu Puti vinegar for added sourness before pouring in the slurry (cornstarch mixed with 3 tablespoons of water). They continued stirring until the sauce thickened and had a glossy texture.

Once the sauce was ready, they fried the fish simply by cooking each side until it turned golden brown. While waiting, Vince and Rain reflected on their 18 years of friendship, marveling at how they were still together after all these years, sharing moments on the show. Amid life’s twists and turns, it was reassuring that their bond remained unwavering—reliable, like the trusted UFC Banana Sauce.

“Alam mo ang nakakatawa sa Sweet and Sour sauce, noh. Parang friendship natin, nagco-complement ang mga lasa,” said Vince.

They wrapped up by enjoying the delicious sweet and sour tilapia they prepared, savoring each bite and the memories it brought. NutriAsia made the meal even more special, filling the air with rich aromas that celebrated their long-time friendship.

About NutriAsia

NutriAsia is the Philippines’ leading manufacturer of condiments and sauces, with products that have become staples of every Filipino home all over the world. Its well-loved brands—Datu Puti, Silver Swan, UFC, Papa, Mang Tomas, Jufran, Golden Fiesta, and Locally—have helped define the Masarap, Masaya (Good and Happy) Pinoy life, making them undeniable icons of Filipino taste and culture.

Watch the video down below to see the third episode of ‘Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia’: