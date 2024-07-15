Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

YouTube Channels of SB19, Ben&Ben attack by hackers

Courtesy: Ben&Ben, SB19

The YouTube channels of the popular Filipino music groups SB19 and Ben&Ben have fallen victim to hackers.

On Monday afternoon, Ben&Ben announced on social media that their YouTube channel had been attacked by hackers.

“Our team has successfully restored and recovered most of our YouTube channel. However, we are still working with our partners to address the issue, particularly regarding the Home page, which is still streaming content from the hijackers. We are striving to resolve this matter as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and support, Liwanag,” the band stated.

Ben&Ben’s YouTube channel, @benandbenmusicofficial, boasts over 3.02 million subscribers.

SB19’s management company, 1Z Entertainment, also released a statement confirming that the group’s YouTube channel had been “compromised” but is now “under control.”

“We regret to inform you that SB19’s official YouTube account was recently compromised. We took immediate action to address the incident, and rest assured that it is now under control. Our team has reported the incident to the relevant authorities to prevent similar occurrences in the future. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to ensure the safety and security of our online platforms. Thank you for your continued support,” the statement read.

