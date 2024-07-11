Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Jessy Mendiola slams netizens for Rico Yan trend

Actress Jessy Mendiola has called out netizens visiting the grave of the late actor Rico Yan.

Rico was a former matinee idol who died in Dos Palmas Resort in Palawan, on March 29, 2002. He was 27.

“Newest Tiktok trend: Visiting actor Rico Yan’s grave? A number of Filipinos have started to post photos and videos of them visiting the late actor Rico Yan’s grave as if it were a tourist destination.

One such example is a video made by a user on TikTok, though the video can no longer be found once searched, and has since been reposted on the app by other accounts,” a story shared by Mendiola on her Instagram story.

Mendiola said that the trend shows disrespect to the family of Yan.

“Wala na ba magawang matino ang mga social media addicts? Konting respeto naman sa namayapa na at pati na rin sa pamilya ng yumao. Susme,” said Mendiola.

