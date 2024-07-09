Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Traumatized’ Alice Guo to skip Senate hearing again

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago

Suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is skipping another Senate hearing again, according to her lawyers.

Guo’s lawyer, Stephen David said that the controversial personality is still “stressed and traumatized” due to the past Senate hearings.

“Baka di niya kaya mag-attend,” David said.

A Senate hearing has been set for the ongoing investigation of her involvement with the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) on July 11.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that Guo has no other option but to attend.

“If she doesn’t honor the subpoena, the Senate is well within its rights to issue an arrest order. Dumalo na lang siya sa hearing sa Miyerkules para wala nang drama,” said Hontiveros.

Guo also cited mental health concerns but Hontiveros said that it’s not a reason to escape accountability.

“She dug her own grave. We merely asked basic questions that any upright human being could answer. Ngayong na wala na siyang lusot, nagpapa-victim siya,” said Hontiveros.

The camp of Guo confirmed receiving the subpoena to attend the next Senate hearing on July 5.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report24 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

GAUGE

Free car check-ups offered by Dubai Police until August 31

17 hours ago
Jasmin Bungay with OFW friends

Former Dubai OFW Jasmin Bungay crowned BBP Globe 2024, congratulated by fellow OFW friends

17 hours ago
jasmin bungay

Jasmin Bungay to aim for 2024 Miss Globe crown

18 hours ago
ECO FRIENDLY FILIPINO

Eco-friendly practices in collecting and re-using among Filipinos

18 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button