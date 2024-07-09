‘Traumatized’ Alice Guo to skip Senate hearing again

Suspended Bamban Mayor Alice Guo is skipping another Senate hearing again, according to her lawyers.

Guo’s lawyer, Stephen David said that the controversial personality is still “stressed and traumatized” due to the past Senate hearings.

“Baka di niya kaya mag-attend,” David said.

A Senate hearing has been set for the ongoing investigation of her involvement with the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) on July 11.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that Guo has no other option but to attend.

“If she doesn’t honor the subpoena, the Senate is well within its rights to issue an arrest order. Dumalo na lang siya sa hearing sa Miyerkules para wala nang drama,” said Hontiveros.

Guo also cited mental health concerns but Hontiveros said that it’s not a reason to escape accountability.

“She dug her own grave. We merely asked basic questions that any upright human being could answer. Ngayong na wala na siyang lusot, nagpapa-victim siya,” said Hontiveros.

The camp of Guo confirmed receiving the subpoena to attend the next Senate hearing on July 5.