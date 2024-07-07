UAE leaders send greetings for Islamic New Year

The leaders in the United Arab Emirates extend their greetings to the UAE people and Muslim community in celebration of the Islamic New Year this Sunday, July 7.

In a social media post, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared his greetings to Muslims around the world, hoping for peace, harmony, and prosperity.

“On the occasion of Hijri New Year, I congratulate the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world. May God bless us this year as we pray for peace, harmony, and prosperity for all,” the President wrote in X (formerly Twitter).

On the occasion of Hijri New Year, I congratulate the people of the UAE and Muslims around the world. May God bless us this year as we pray for peace, harmony, and prosperity for all. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 6, 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, also greeted the Arab and Islamic community, wishing for goodness, peace and stability on the new Hijri year.

“A happy new Hijri year. We congratulate the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic nation on the new Hijri year. May God bring it back with goodness, peace and stability. The honorable Prophet’s migration represents for Muslims a symbol of beginning, a symbol of movement and non-stop. Migration represents a symbol of sacrifice, hope, and effort. May God grant us all success in this new Hijri year to work for the benefit of the country and its people,” the Vice President said.

عام هجري جديد وسعيد .. نبارك لشعب الإمارات وللأمة العربية والإسلامية العام الهجري الجديد .. أعاده الله بالخير والسلام والاستقرار ..

الهجرة النبوية الشريفة تمثل للمسلمين رمزاً للبدء .. رمزاً للحركة وعدم التوقف .. تمثل الهجرة رمزاً للتضحية والأمل والبذل ..

وفقنا الله جميعاً في… pic.twitter.com/vjn7oHTdTR — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 6, 2024

Meanwhile, Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum commended the “wise leadership and our honorable people” of the UAE.

نبارك لقيادتنا الرشيدة وشعبنا الكريم حلول العام الهجري الجديد … ونسأل الله أن يُعيده على دولتنا وعلى جميع الشعوب العربية والإسلامية باليُمن والخير والازدهار … وكل عام وأنتم بخير. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 6, 2024

Similarly, His Highness Maktoum bin Mohamed Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, honored the Islamic values and the message of prophet Mohammed on the Islamic New Year.

“We wish the UAE, its leadership, its people, and all Arab and Islamic nations continued peace and prosperity. Happy New Hijri Year to you all,” he said.

A new Hijri year through which we celebrate our Islamic values, and the message of our prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him, which has become a beacon of mercy and guidance for all. We wish the UAE, its leadership, its people, and all Arab and Islamic nations continued peace and… — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) July 6, 2024

The Islamic New Year or the new Hijri year marks the first day of the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.