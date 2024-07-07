Trillanes to file more cases vs. Duterte, Go

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes revealed that he plans to file more cases against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go.

“We are preparing other complaints, so they should wait, and it seems like others will also file complaints against them,” said Trillanes in a media forum over the weekend.

He also urged others to file cases against the former president and his close aide turned Senator. “Others can now file cases since Duterte’s reign, along with his sidekick Bong Go, has finally ended,” he added.

Trillanes said his next complaint will be about the Philippine Navy frigate deal.

“The frigate scam, for example, we are going to file cases related to that [at] the appropriate time. We need to gather documents first, but soon, wait for it. It’s a case against Duterte and Go along with their partners from the Department of National Defense,” he said.

Trillanes previously accused Duterte and Go of committing plunder when the former president admitted that he intervened with the deal. Last July 5, Trillanes already filed a plunder complaint against Duterte and Go before the Department of Justice.

The former lawmaker said that Go in conspiracy with Duterte, used his position, authority, and influence to corner billions worth of government projects in favor of his father and brother, thus unduly enriching himself and the members of his immediate family.