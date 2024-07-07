Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Jebel Ali Beach in Dubai to get diving area, long walkway and recreation zones

Jebel Ali Beach is set to feature amenities that beachgoers will enjoy, including diving areas, long walkways, and recreation zones. The master plan and designs for the development of Jebel Ali Beach have been greenlit by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, under the visionary directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The planned enhancements include adding on-shore swimming areas, a two-kilometer open beach, a 2.5-kilometer diving zone, as well as walkways and viewing platforms. Additionally, there will be recreational zones, service facilities, children’s play areas, and spaces for sports and marine activities for beachgoers.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Well-Being Pillar, in a report by Dubai Media Office said that the beach area will have three parts: the Pearl, the Sanctuary, and the Nest.

The Pearl will be a lively spot where visitors can enjoy family-friendly activities, swimming pools, a beach club, and dining options. Meanwhile, the Sanctuary will be dedicated to preserving nature, especially turtles, with safe activities for exploring the environment. Lastly, the Nest is set to become an educational spot in the mangrove area, focusing on biodiversity and offering programs to learn about and protect the coastal ecosystem.

The Jebel Ali Beach is an open beach which means it is free for all visitors. It is located at Mina Jebel Ali which is around 30 minutes away from Dubai Marina.

