How to be a helping hand as an OFW in Dubai

It’s often said that Filipinos are known for their hospitality and kindness. These traits are deeply rooted in Filipino culture and are often celebrated as core values that shape interactions and relationships within communities. Maybe that’s why even abroad, we constantly think of ways to be helping hands, not just to our fellow Filipinos but also to others.

So, if you’re looking for ways to help as an OFW, there are three ways that we can suggest:

Donating clothes on dropboxes

If you’ve been living in Dubai for quite some time, you’ve probably noticed those big bins that look a bit like trash bins but are not. These are actually donation drop boxes where you can donate your old clothes. So, if you’re cleaning up or decluttering, you can drop off your unused or old clothes there, and the less fortunate can benefit from your generosity.

Donating to accredited charity organizations

You can also help by donating to accredited organizations. However, it’s important to note that in the UAE, raising funds for charity without the relevant approval or license from the Ministry of Community Development is illegal for individuals, groups, or organizations.

What you can do is look up at the official portal of the UAE Government and check out the list of charitable organizations that you can coordinate with. That way, you can make sure that you’re donating to the right organizations legally.

Doing volunteer work

If you don’t have spare clothes or spare cash but want to help, you don’t have to worry because you can also be a helping hand by doing volunteer work. Just like in donations, it is important to make sure that you’re volunteering with the right organization. Check out the volunteering platforms and volunteering initiatives you can participate in on the official portal of the UAE Government.

Indeed , Filipino hospitality and kindness shine wherever OFWs go. By helping others and sharing our culture, we bring a touch of home and heart to every corner of the world. Keep up the good work!