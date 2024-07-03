NBI reveals third ‘Alice Guo’

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) disclosed that they are investigating the fingerprint of another woman named Alice Guo.

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago said that the examination is ongoing and the basis was the NBI clearance application filed in Quezon City last 2005.

Santiago told reporters that upon checking the address written in the document, it was found out that such a person does not exist.

“I have a third fingerprint na anytime within the day, lalabas ang resulta,” he said.

Senator Risa Hontiveros has raised the possibility of stolen identity after discovering that a document from the NBI showed another woman and the suspended Bamban Mayor named “Alice Leal Guo”.

During a Senate hearing, Hontiveros said that there are two Alice Leal Guos with the same birthday, July 12, 1986, and their names have the same spelling.

Hontiveros said that both Guos also declared Tarlac as their place of birth.

“Is it a coincidence na may dalawang Alice Leal Guo na pinanganak on July 12, 1986, sa Tarlac? Is it a coincidence that this NBI clearance was applied just a few days before the date of filing of the delayed registration of birth of the other Alice Leal Guo in Tarlac City? Or is this a case of stolen identity?” said Hontiveros.

She then asked if the Bamban Mayor was Guo Haping and just assumed the identity of Alice Guo to run for public office.

“Has Guo Haping assumed the identity of a Filipino woman and then nearly a decade later, ran for public office? Sino po ang babaeng ito na may pangalang Alice Leal Guo pero hindi kamukha ni Mayor? Nasaan na po siya ngayon?” she added.

Senator Win Gatchalian said that Guo could be Guo Haping, a full-blooded Chinese national.

Hontiveros said she already asked the NBI to fingerprint tests for the mayor.

“Bakit kailangan ni Guo Hua Ping nakawin ang pagkatao ni Miss Alice Leal Guo kung mayroon na siyang validly-issued investor’s visa na pahintulutan siya mamalagi dito?” said Hontiveros.