Bitoy Encourages OFWs in Dubai to #SaveUp

The renowned Filipino comedian and entertainer, Michael V, popularly known as Bitoy, traveled to Dubai to join in the festivities of the BPI Pamilyang OFW Party with overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates. The event, held at the Radisson Blu in Dubai Deira Creek on June 15, 2024, brought joy and enlightenment to OFWs in the UAE.

In an exclusive interview, Bitoy shared his anticipation about trying new things in Dubai as it was his first time visiting the city. He offered tips for OFWs on how to save their money and shared some words of encouragement for OFWs around the world.

Trying out the food, going dune bashing, and riding a camel are the three things he is most looking forward to doing while he is in the city. Apart from that, Bitoy is in Dubai with BPI to promote financial literacy to OFWs.

“Kapag gusto niyo mag-save, dapat iwasan niyo gumastos,” he said jokingly while explaining how OFs can properly manage their finances through BPI’s #SaveUp Account.

He shared that the safest way to save is to put your money in the bank. With technology advancements now, it’s easier to open an account especially with made account opening convenient for Filipinos anywhere in the world.

Reflecting on his personal connection with BPI, Bitoy shared a nostalgic story about his first bank account:

“Nung lumapit sila sa akin para sa isang endorsement, nag-yes agad kami ni misis kasi ‘yan ang first ever bank account ko,” he said.

He shared that he used to keep his money in a biscuit can. He also rarely brought a wallet, so his wife would get mad because when they were dating, every time he took money out of his pocket, coins and bills would fall everywhere.

“Kaya finally, siya yung nag-suggest na mag-banko na ako at ang account na binuksan ko ay sa BPI dahil sa convenience ng ATM,” said Bitoy.

Bitoy concluded with a message of encouragement, urging OFWs to continue their hard work and dedication: “Hindi pa tapos ang laban. Lahat ng mga Pilipino na nasa ibang bansa, kahit saan man kayo sa buong mundo, itaguyod ninyo at itayo ninyo ang bandila bilang mga Pilipino. Dahil yung ugat natin, yung pinagmulan natin, yan ang isa sa mga pinakamahalagang bagay na pwede nating dalhin. Yung legacy ng pagiging Pinoy. Maganda na ‘tong na simulan natin eh, sana magtuloy-tuloy at mas maging maganda pa ang estado nating lahat.”

As a son of an OFW, Bitoy proudly represents the Bank of the Philippine Islands, the first bank in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, as a fitting brand ambassador of the Overseas Filipino segment, reaffirming BPI’s commitment to “mas magandang bukas, saan man sa mundo.”