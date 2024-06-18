Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

On the way to the airport? Dubai Metro enforces two-suitcase limit for commuters

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Heading to catch a flight for your vacation abroad? If you’re taking the metro to the airport, here’s a quick tip: remember, you’re limited to two suitcases per person.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reminded commuters heading to the airport to limit themselves to carrying two luggage suitcases per person, ensuring smooth travel for those preparing to depart the country.

According to RTA, commuters using the Dubai metro are restricted to carrying two suitcases, with specific dimensions.

For larger suitcases, ensure they do not exceed dimensions of 81cm x 58cm x 30cm. Additionally, you may bring a smaller suitcase with dimensions not exceeding 55cm x 38cm x 20cm.

Furthermore, all luggage suitcases must be stored in the designated luggage area provided in each cabin. This ensures clear pathways for passengers to exit smoothly.

Failure to comply with Dubai RTA’s policies may result in fines. For example, carrying or using materials or equipment that may inconvenience other commuters or compromise their safety can lead to a fine of AED 100.

Make sure to adhere to the limit of two luggage suitcases and their specified dimensions for a hassle-free journey to the airport. By following these guidelines, you can avoid fines that could potentially disrupt your mood and a good vacation. Have a safe trip and make the most of your travels!

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

sen win gatchalian and alice guo

Sherwin Gatchalian asks is ‘Guo Han Ping the real Alice Guo?’

56 seconds ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T131414.515

Filipino Navy personnel “severely injured” due to China’s aggressive actions in West PH Sea

51 mins ago
Kuwait DMW

Remains of 3 OFWs killed in Kuwait fire arrive in PH

3 hours ago
Team payaman

Social media stars Cong TV, Viy Cortez now officially married

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button