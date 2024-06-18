On the way to the airport? Dubai Metro enforces two-suitcase limit for commuters

Heading to catch a flight for your vacation abroad? If you’re taking the metro to the airport, here’s a quick tip: remember, you’re limited to two suitcases per person.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reminded commuters heading to the airport to limit themselves to carrying two luggage suitcases per person, ensuring smooth travel for those preparing to depart the country.

To simplify your commutes to and from Dubai International Airport during Eid al-Adha holiday, use #DubaiMetro through Metro Airport Terminals 1 and 3, check your nol balance has a minimum of AED 15 a roundtrip, with a two-luggage allowance per person. Check Metro operating hours… — RTA (@rta_dubai) June 18, 2024

According to RTA, commuters using the Dubai metro are restricted to carrying two suitcases, with specific dimensions.

For larger suitcases, ensure they do not exceed dimensions of 81cm x 58cm x 30cm. Additionally, you may bring a smaller suitcase with dimensions not exceeding 55cm x 38cm x 20cm.

Furthermore, all luggage suitcases must be stored in the designated luggage area provided in each cabin. This ensures clear pathways for passengers to exit smoothly.

Failure to comply with Dubai RTA’s policies may result in fines. For example, carrying or using materials or equipment that may inconvenience other commuters or compromise their safety can lead to a fine of AED 100.

Make sure to adhere to the limit of two luggage suitcases and their specified dimensions for a hassle-free journey to the airport. By following these guidelines, you can avoid fines that could potentially disrupt your mood and a good vacation. Have a safe trip and make the most of your travels!