Dubai is the most expensive city for expatriates in Middle East—survey

Dubai is among the most expensive cities for international employees in the world, according to a recent survey released by Mercer.

The 2024 Mercer’s Cost of Living City Ranking revealed Dubai as the costliest city for expatriates in the Middle East, while it ranked 15th globally.

This spot is up three places from its previous ranking in 2023.

In the Middle East, Dubai was followed by Tel Aviv ranking 16th, Abu Dhabi in the 43rd spot, and Riyadh and Jeddah ranking 90th and 97th, respectively.

According to the survey, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Zurich are the most expensive cities for international workers this year, while Islamabad, Lagos, and Abuja have the lowest cost of living.

Mercer noted that the inflation and fluctuating exchange rates, economic and geopolitical volatility, and higher cost of goods and services, including housing and transportation, contributed to the cost of living in major cities.

The annual survey aims to provide insights and help the public make informed decisions involving global mobility operations and international assignees.

Mercer’s cost of living survey lists 226 cities from most to least expensive places to live.