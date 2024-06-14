PBC-DNE celebrates Independence Day with culture, community, and business insights

The Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) hosted an intimate dinner in celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day. The event aimed to recognize the contributions of PBC-DNE members to the community while fostering connections with other business councils.

A Night of Culture and Connection:

The evening commenced with a captivating fashion show showcasing the elegance of traditional Filipino attire. Terno gowns by TCG adorned with exquisite craftsmanship by Olivia Pearls embodied the beauty and sophistication of Philippine fashion.

Igniting the Entrepreneurial Spirit:

The event transitioned into a thought-provoking discussion titled “Harnessing the Filipino Entrepreneurial Spirit: Lessons from History for Modern Business.” A powerhouse panel featuring prominent figures in the business world shared valuable insights:

• Mr. Jon Edward Santillan: Former CEO of Denarii Cash (acquired by Careem), Director for Remittances at Careem, and founder of the rising fintech business OCTA.

• Mr. Rolly Brucales: Mastermind behind a growing empire with over a dozen branches across popular ventures like Potato Corner, Zutto Suki, and Off the Hook.

• Mr. Lito German: CEO of the largest Filipino-owned import, marketing, and distribution company in the Middle East, actively supporting the community through his new Sari-Sari store venture.

The discussion was skillfully facilitated by Ms. Tricia Jimenea, Managing Director & Co-founder of COMCO Middle East & Africa.

Honoring Guests and Celebrating Heritage:

The event was graced by His Excellency Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE. In his keynote speech, Ambassador Ver emphasized the importance of upholding the Filipino spirit within the UAE community.

Other distinguished guests included:

• Hon. Marford Angeles: Philippine Consul General Dubai

• Ms. Maha Algargawi: Vice President – Business Advocacy – Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

• Ms. Charmaine Yalong: Commercial Attache, Philippine Trade and Industry Dubai

• Representatives from the Philippine Consulate General Dubai

Boosting Collaboration with a New Members Directory:

The event also marked the exciting launch of the first PBC Members Directory. This valuable resource streamlines connections by allowing members to easily find each other and foster collaboration. Beyond fostering collaboration, the directory serves as a platform for members to expand their reach and showcase their businesses. The directory will even offer advertising opportunities within its pages, providing members with additional exposure.

A Feast for the Senses:

Guests were treated to a showcase of artistic talent by Tribe Creatives, a PBC-DNE sub-committee featuring artists like Donell Gumiran, Ella Orencillo, Dexter Modesto, and Gino Banola. Additionally, the League of Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs (LFBE) delighted attendees with a sampling of delectable Filipino delicacies.

A Glimpse into Filipino Craftsmanship:

The evening concluded with a screening of a short documentary titled “Segunda Pulo,” offering a glimpse into the art of making barong and terno. This masterpiece was brought to life by:

• Seth Gagahina: Creative Director, The Carrot Brand

• Mary Gagahina: Producer, The Carrot Brand

• Babylyn Buchan & Kristine Van Der Westhuizen: Executive Producers, The Cultured Group

PBC-DNE Chairman’s Message:

Dear Members of the Philippine Business Council,

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you for making our 126th Independence Day celebration a resounding success.

A special thanks to our esteemed diplomats, from our Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Consul General for Dubai and Northern Emirates, Hon. Marford Angeles and his team, whose presence signifies the strong support between PBC DNE and the Philippine Embassy. To our VIP guests Ms. Maha AlGargawi, Vice President of the Business Advocacy Sector of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry who supported us by participating in last night’s celebration.

We deeply appreciate the exceptional contributions of the Board of Directors, LFBE participants, our talented artists, and our dedicated volunteers. Your efforts have truly brought our community together in celebration.

As we look forward to our upcoming projects and events, we eagerly anticipate your continued support and participation. Together, we will continue to thrive and uplift our Filipino business community.

Mabuhay po tayong lahat!

Thank you.