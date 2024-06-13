Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Miss Universe PH denies claims of unpaid trophies

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Jef Albea, Miss Universe Philippines

The Miss Universe Philippines denied claims that they have unpaid obligations to trophy designers and makers as shared on social media.

Designer Jef Albea has accused the organization of not paying him for trophies he created for finals night.

“They refused to pay me for the trophies I designed and crafted for the coronation night. All the effort, dedication and passion I put in creating these pieces, ended up ignored and disregarded when payment was due,” said Albea in a lengthy Facebook post.

“I do not need nor will I accept a single centavo from the organization anymore. What I need now is for them to learn that ARTISTS DESERVE RESPECT,” he added.

MUPH production head Borg Roxas denied the claims of Albea.

“First, last year at The Miss Philippines finals, we paid him P150,000 without any OR. Naisip namin na magandang gift siya sa mga winners para hindi lang yung crystal trophy na mura lang ang souvenir items ng mga winners. Nagbayadnaman ang production agad kasi konti lang suppliers,” said Roxas.

Roxas went to saying that they need documents for the billing so that they can pay the suppliers.

“During the MUPH finals, magulo na lahat sa backstage. I admit na kausap namin si Sir Jef. Pero on the day of the finals pinadala yung mga artwork, and on that day din namin nalaman through his assistant na need magbayad ng P75,000. Magulo na lahat backstage and wala naman may hawak ng cash. So sinabi namin na kailangan proper documentation like billing, etc,” he said.

“Kausap din nila ang staff namin even until yesterday, June 12, na inaayos lang for billing kasi ang daming suppliers sa production from artists to technicals, etc. Lahat ng suppliers nagpapadala ng billing statement at invoice prior to May 22 para aligned na lahat. Nauuna nabayaran ‘yung nagpapadala agad kasi may paperwork,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bini 1

P-Pop group BINI halts “Araw ng Kalayaan” performance due to safety concerns

1 min ago
Fast run travel

Top 5 must-visit destinations for OFWs in UAE

17 mins ago
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President orders release of 1,138 inmates prior Eid Al-Adha

1 hour ago
BBM

Marcos signs law establishing new Negros Island Region

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button