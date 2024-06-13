Miss Universe PH denies claims of unpaid trophies

The Miss Universe Philippines denied claims that they have unpaid obligations to trophy designers and makers as shared on social media.

Designer Jef Albea has accused the organization of not paying him for trophies he created for finals night.

“They refused to pay me for the trophies I designed and crafted for the coronation night. All the effort, dedication and passion I put in creating these pieces, ended up ignored and disregarded when payment was due,” said Albea in a lengthy Facebook post.

“I do not need nor will I accept a single centavo from the organization anymore. What I need now is for them to learn that ARTISTS DESERVE RESPECT,” he added.

MUPH production head Borg Roxas denied the claims of Albea.

“First, last year at The Miss Philippines finals, we paid him P150,000 without any OR. Naisip namin na magandang gift siya sa mga winners para hindi lang yung crystal trophy na mura lang ang souvenir items ng mga winners. Nagbayadnaman ang production agad kasi konti lang suppliers,” said Roxas.

Roxas went to saying that they need documents for the billing so that they can pay the suppliers.

“During the MUPH finals, magulo na lahat sa backstage. I admit na kausap namin si Sir Jef. Pero on the day of the finals pinadala yung mga artwork, and on that day din namin nalaman through his assistant na need magbayad ng P75,000. Magulo na lahat backstage and wala naman may hawak ng cash. So sinabi namin na kailangan proper documentation like billing, etc,” he said.

“Kausap din nila ang staff namin even until yesterday, June 12, na inaayos lang for billing kasi ang daming suppliers sa production from artists to technicals, etc. Lahat ng suppliers nagpapadala ng billing statement at invoice prior to May 22 para aligned na lahat. Nauuna nabayaran ‘yung nagpapadala agad kasi may paperwork,” he added.