DMW Advisory: 13 June 2024 11 Filipinos affected by Kuwait fire (as of 6:35 am)

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), through its Migrant Workers Office in Kuwait (MWO-Kuwait), reports 11 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were affected in a fire that broke out in a building housing foreign workers early Wednesday morning.

In a report sent to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, MWO-Kuwait says three of the eleven are safe and accounted for while another three are in hospital (two under intensive care) recovering from injuries. The status of five other OFWs is still pending confirmation from hospital authorities.

Secretary Cacdac instructed MWO-Kuwait to stay in touch with hospital authorities until they can fully ascertain the status of the five unaccounted OFWs. He likewise directed MWO-Kuwait and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Welfare Office in Kuwait to see to the immediate needs of the six other OFWs.

The fire was reported to the fire department at around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 (9:30 a.m., June 12, 2024, MNL) in Mangaf, a coastal city south of Kuwait City.

As of late last night, Kuwait’s Interior Ministry reported at least 49 people were killed, with scores injured.

MWO-Kuwait, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, will continue monitoring the situation and updating the DMW Head Office as necessary.