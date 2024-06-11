Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Al Maya Group celebrates Philippines National Day, commemorating strong partnership and support for Filipino products

Al Maya Group, a leading food distribution company in the UAE and GCC, is proud to celebrate Philippines National Day, honoring the strong bond between the Philippines and Al Maya Group. The company has been a long-standing supporter of Filipino products and has been actively promoting them through its supermarket chain.

Al Maya Group has a long history of partnering with the Philippines, dating back to the early days of its operations. The group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the Filipino community by providing a platform for Filipino products to reach a wider audience in the region. This partnership has been instrumental in promoting cultural exchange and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director & Partner at Al Maya Group

“We are honored to celebrate Philippines National Day and recognize the significant contributions of the Filipino community to our region,” said Kamal Vachani, Group Director & Partner at Al Maya Group. “Our partnership with the Philippines has been a key factor in our success, and we are committed to continuing this collaboration to promote the rich cultural heritage and products of the Philippines,” Mr. Kamal added.

Al Maya Group’s supermarkets have been a popular destination for Filipino products, offering a wide range of FMCG items from the Philippines. The group’s commitment to promoting Filipino products has been recognized by the Philippine government and the Filipino community, who appreciate the support and recognition given to their products.

The Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, His Excellency H.E. Mr. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, has commended Al Maya Supermarket for its efforts in promoting Filipino products, stating, “We are grateful for the support and partnership of Al Maya Group in promoting Filipino products in the UAE and GCC. Their commitment to cultural exchange and economic cooperation is truly commendable,” Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director, Partner, Al Maya Group said.

Al Maya Group’s partnership with the Philippines is a testament to the strong bond between the two nations. The group’s commitment to promoting Filipino products and supporting the Filipino community is a key factor in the success of their partnership.

“We are proud to be a part of this partnership and look forward to continuing our support for Filipino products and the Filipino community,” added Mr. Kamal Vachani.

