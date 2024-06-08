PDEA declares 2 Pangasinan towns drug-cleared

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) declared two Pangasinan towns drug-cleared.

This brings to a total of 34 drug-cleared municipalities in Pangasinan.

According to PDEA-Pangasinan Director Retchie Camacho, the towns, San Fabian and Binalonan, passed the documentary requirements and the deliberation with the Regional Oversight Committee held on May 30.

Camacho said that Binalonan’s 23 villages were declared drug-cleared in the past, except for one that was included in the list during the Duterte administration. Meanwhile, San Fabian’s 34 villages were drug-cleared recently after 64 identified drug personalities in the 2016 Tokhang List graduated from the Balay Silangan Reformation Center rehabilitation program.

Other towns are in queue, waiting for their drug-clear status, such as Dasol, Umingan, and San Nicolas.

Camacho asked the local government units (LGUs) to beware of illegal drugs on the back of their drug-cleared status.

“We immediately take action against the newly-identified drug personalities in the drug-cleared areas to maintain their status,” Camacho said.