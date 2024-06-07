Filipino Social Club hosts mega fiesta to celebrate 126th Philippines Day in Dubai

Filipinos are excited to commemorate the 126th Philippine Independence Day in the UAE. This celebration is fun-no boring moments here, and the best of all is that this event is FREE!

You can witness several celebrities during the event, fun activities, enthralling performances and the like. You can get ready to salsa, cha-cha, and celebrate because the Filipino communities in Dubai are throwing the mother of all fiestas to mark the 126th Philippines Day!

Organized by the Filipino Social Club, this extravaganza is set to light up Dubai on June 8th, Saturday, from 8 am to 8 pm at the vibrant Zabeel Hall 3 of the iconic Dubai World Trade Centre.

Joining the party? Here’s a sneak peek at the amazing activities lined up for you:

On stage:

Kalayaan Choir Competition

The Best of Philippine Festivals

Battle of the Champs Singing Contest

Mr and Ms Kalayaan 2024

Inter-School Speech Choir Competition

Munting Ginoo at Bb Kalayaan 2024: Barong at Filipiniana Fashion Show

Mabuhay Awards 2024

We Belong Catwalk: A fashion show involving the Filipino deaf community as models

Fiestahan Village:

On the Spot Painting Contest

Likha ng Siyensiya (Robotics and Innovative Challenge)

Pinoy Bike Display Contest

Hair and Make-up Competition

Kalye Arte

Children’s Face Painting Contest

OFW Corner:

Peryahan sa Kalayaan

Libreng Gupit

Libreng Masahe

Pinoy Street Foods, and Kakanin Corner

Pinoy Bazaar, Brands and Trade Exhibit

Philippine Government Services

FREE Basic Medical Check-up

Autism Kids Corner “Ausome Community”

Filipino Deaf Community Corner

More Segments:

Unity Parade (Filipino Schools, Filipino Groups, ASEAN Community, Private Companies, CDA Clubs)

Filipino Schools Drum and Lyre Shows

Pilipinas Drum and Bugle Corps

Colorful Regional Parade

Filipinos in the UAE are also in for a month-long Philippine Independence Day extravaganza! With a calendar packed full of exciting events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Below are a list of events that you can attend for the whole month of June:

Kalayaan Sports Festival:

Philippine – ASEAN Football Tournament

Kalayaan Youth Basketball and Volleyball Tournament

Chess Tournament

Kalayaan Bowling Tournament

PID Rides on June 8 at 7 AM

Other activities:

Fluvial Yachts Parade on June 9, 2024

SKY Dive Philippine Flag Display on June 9, 2024

Philippine Independence Day Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on June 16, 2024

All these events are absolutely free! So what are you waiting for? It’s time to unleash your inner fiesta and revel in the spirit of independence while enjoying these fantastic activities. Don’t miss out on the fun – come join us and let’s make memories together!