Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Japanese lawmakers probe UFO sighting

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

Japanese lawmakers are keen on investigating recent UFO sightings because of their potential security threat.

Lawmakers said that these sightings could not be dismissed because they could be surveillance drones or weapons.

The United States previously reported 510 UFO reports, more than triple the number in 2021.

Japanese lawmakers said that they can follow the steps of its allies due to surveillance operations.

“It is extremely irresponsible of us to be resigned to the fact that something is unknowable, and to keep turning a blind eye to the unidentified,” Group member and Former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

“In Japan, UFOs have long been seen as an occult matter that has nothing to do with politics,” Yoshiharu Asakawa, a pivotal member of the group, has said.

“But if they turn out to be “cutting-edge secret weapons or spying drones in disguise, they can pose a significant threat to our nation’s security,” he added.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

nour

Nidhi Sharma: Founder of NOUR

41 mins ago
TFT NEWS TEMPLATE FOR WEBSITE 41

Hontiveros convinced with Alice Guo’s link to POGO

57 mins ago
unisat ajman pid offers

Commemorate Philippine Independence Day with Unisat Ajman

1 hour ago
ph unemployed

PSA: Unemployed Filipinos soared to 2.04 million in April

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button