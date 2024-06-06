Japanese lawmakers probe UFO sighting

Japanese lawmakers are keen on investigating recent UFO sightings because of their potential security threat.

Lawmakers said that these sightings could not be dismissed because they could be surveillance drones or weapons.

The United States previously reported 510 UFO reports, more than triple the number in 2021.

Japanese lawmakers said that they can follow the steps of its allies due to surveillance operations.

“It is extremely irresponsible of us to be resigned to the fact that something is unknowable, and to keep turning a blind eye to the unidentified,” Group member and Former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

“In Japan, UFOs have long been seen as an occult matter that has nothing to do with politics,” Yoshiharu Asakawa, a pivotal member of the group, has said.

“But if they turn out to be “cutting-edge secret weapons or spying drones in disguise, they can pose a significant threat to our nation’s security,” he added.