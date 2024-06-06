Tondo priest suspended due to “persistent defiance”

The Archbishop of Manila has suspended the parochial administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Gagalangin, Tondo, Fr. Alfonso B. Valeza. He is also banned from administering sacraments.

Valeza was relieved from his position and barred from his priestly duties due to his “persistent defiance” to the Archbishop of Manila despite orders and warnings.

The Catholic Church did not elaborate on the circumstances of Valeza’s supposed defiance. He was recently involved in an altercation with Novaliches Bishop Antonio Tobias inside a Tondo parish.

“Effective 3 July 2024, Rev. Fr Alfonso B. Valeza is relieved from his duties as Parochial Administrator of the said parish. From then on, any act he does in relation to the position is illicit,” the statement said.

“He is therefore prohibited from administering the sacraments. Any sacrament he administers is illicit. We exhort the lay faithful of St. Joseph Parish to abide by this decision and cooperate with the parish administration team,” the statement added.