NOUR: A disruptive beauty shopping experience where you can ‘BUY everything you SEE and SHOP everything you WATCH’

NOUR is a UAE-based homegrown editorial e-tail platform that aims to disrupt and change the way consumers experience beauty online. With its best-in-class editorial content, product curations and immersive customer journey, the app is challenging the way beauty is talked about, discovered, and shopped.

Founded by Nidhi Sharma, the former Beauty Director at Vogue India, NOUR builds a new kind of beauty shopping experience from the ground up – one that encourages browsing and empowers women to take ownership over their beauty choices and routines. With a decade-long tenure at one of the world’s most sought-after luxury lifestyle publications, Nidhi saw firsthand the overwhelming uncertainty women and men face while making a beauty purchase. Despite the abundance of options, people still crave guidance, assurance, validation, and authenticity when shopping. Harnessing her unparalleled industry insight and passion for enriching customer experience, NOUR was born to disrupt and transcend the ‘search and transact’ nature of online beauty shopping.

“Beauty shopping needs to be based on spontaneity, novelty and discovery. It needs to be more than a ‘search-buy-get-out’ experience. Beauty, as a category, lends itself really well to discovery and browsability. Your users are not looking for a specific product, but they are open to being pleasantly surprised by browsing or by receiving relevant suggestions. Discovery is all about getting the shopper to the right product at the right time. But the current ecosystem, which is borrowed from the 1990’s Amazon marketplace model, has zero discovery and is constantly pushing products at you, doesn’t matter if they are relevant or not. There are no platforms that encourage discovery or browsing new products through content. Beauty e-commerce currently is nothing more than a replenishment channel,” said Nidhi.

“Our mission is to help consumers reduce their long purchase journey with a layer of editorial content, education and entertainment, all in ONE unified platform! We believe that the future of e-commerce will be driven by shoppers and the experiences they have with social media and discovery. The current e-commerce ecosystem is based on WHAT to buy. The future is all about the WHY! NOUR is the answer to that,” she concluded.

DISCOVER

NOUR’s editorial curation helps consumers discover beyond the new and now. With rich, meaningful content around trends, brands and products, NOUR gives users a refreshing way to explore beauty within its dynamic interface. NOUR invites everyone to its new age app, where you can ‘buy everything you see, shop everything you watch.’

SHOP

With a growing collection of 60+ brands, NOUR offers a top-of-the-line curation of beauty products and brands across skincare, makeup, hair care and fragrances. From cool, innovative, boundary pushing names to well-known, award-winning beauty legends, its team of experts handpicks products that cater to every need and preference. Some of the ones to get excited about include K-beauty frontrunners like COS Rx, Some by Mi, Peripera and Beauty of Joseon; award-winners such as NuFace, The Light Salon, Patchology, Laneige; and cult favorites like, Miller Harris, Zenology and Sachajuan.

EXPERIENCE

Looking ahead, NOUR is set to become a brand discovery platform, onboarding more products from homegrown heroes, global bestsellers to niche sensations, whilst continuously fostering an engaging and educational experience for all. From captivating editorials and expert reviews to insightful interviews with industry founders and deep dives into ingredients, the one-stop destination equips users to make informed and confident buying decisions.

With a belief that beauty isn’t merely a commodity; it’s a path to self-discovery, empowerment, and connection, NOUR is committed to becoming the most trusted voice in beauty by building a shopping experience that champions authenticity, quality, and diversity.

Experience beauty as it should be with NOUR. Download the app on Google Play HERE and Apple Store HERE.

Join the online community via @nourbeautyae.