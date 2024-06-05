DMW to help fishermen vs. erring manning agency

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) vows to help nearly 100 fishermen who voiced their complaints against Buwan Tala Manning Inc.

The manning agency allegedly failed to pay their rightful wages on time and caused other work-related issues.

Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB) Chief Atty. Geraldine Mendez instructed and guided the fishermen in filing their statements. The DMW said that lawyers and paralegals from the departments were on hand to assist the fishermen.

“Their statements will later form the basis for filing complaints and claims from the manning agency,” the DMW said.

The fishermen initially reported that they were hired to deploy onboard vessels to the Indian Ocean. They said that the company failed committed non-payment of wages, incorrect wage payments, poor working conditions, irregular work hours, and allegedly being fed “expired” food.

The DMW said that they will cooperate with the fishermen until the filing of the necessary cases.