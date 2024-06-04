Filipino hospitality inspires closer UAE-PH relations, says UAE Foreign Minister

The Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) says that the middle east country wants to strengthen its 50 years of diplomatic ties with the Philippines due to the hospitality of Filipinos.

“I would say Sir, the Emiratis when they come to the Philippines, they never feel leaving. You really make them feel at home,” UAE Foreign Minister H.H Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan told Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza A. Marcos during his visit to Malacañan.

H.H. Al Nahyan highlighted the growing relationship before the Philippines and the UAE, but he said that the two countries “could do much better.”

“We could do much better because I think we have an interest to further enhance it. Also the Philippines has shown that it’s been welcoming investors, would like do more trade. And we are on the path to finalize with the Philippines,” H.H. Al Nahyan said.

He also thanked the Philippines for its continuous support to the UAE, saying that Filipinos have shown love to the middle east nation throughout the years and made it their second home.

Meanwhile, President Marcos aims to boost bilateral ties between the two countries as there are many Filipino citizens residing or working in the UAE.

“We have built a very close relationship with the UAE. And we hope that we will continue in that pattern and continue to make it better,” President Marcos said as he welcomed Nsahyan in the Palace.

The President also said his thanks to the UAE for all the kindness and assistance it has extended to the Philippines and its people.

“I hope that we will be able to extend that relationship further and make it deeper,” President Marcos said.

“It is with great, great pleasure and certainly an honor to the Philippines. We’re very happy to see you here and we thank you for finding the time to visit us,” the President added.

The Philippines and the UAE first established its diplomatic relations on August 19, 1974 with the Philippine government opening its diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi on June 17, 1980. This was followed with the UAE government opening its diplomatic mission in the Philippines in November 1989.

This year marks the two countries’ 50th year of diplomatic relations.

With inputs from Presidential Communications Office.