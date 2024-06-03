Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai develops two public beaches

The Dubai Government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will be developing its public beaches to world-class standards.

The social media account of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 further reiterated this announcement. It was also mentioned that His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, had announced two contracts for the development of the Al-Mamzar beach and Jumeirah (1) which will last for around 18 months. Moreover, the aforementioned beaches will still be partially open to the public.

 

According to their social media post on X (formerly Twitter), there will be a lot of upgrades and additions for recreational activities. Health and public service facilities will be provided such as restrooms, shower areas, and changing rooms. The two beaches will also be using advanced technology—with advance safety deposit boxes, Wi-Fi internet services, electronic screens, and beach rescue services that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Meanwhile, here are some of the public beaches that Dubai residents and visitors can also enjoy while the two beaches are being developed: Kite Beach, Sunset Beach, Jebel Ali Public Beach, and the Beach at JBR.

