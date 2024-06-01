Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PRC announces over 3k passers in 2024 CPA Licensure Examination out of 10k candidates

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 3,155 out of 10,421 passed the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants (CPA).

The said licensure examination was given by the Board of Accountancy in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga and Puerto Princesa, Palawan in May this year.

The Board of Accountancy members who gave the licensure examination include Noe G. Quiñanola, Chairman; Samuel B. Padilla, Vice Chairman; Gloria T. Baysa, Thelma S. Ciudadano, Gervacio I. Piator and Maria Teresita Z. Dimaculangan, Members.

The registration for the issuance of the Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online starting July 30, 2024.

All who passed can go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow the instructions for initial registration stated on their website. Registrants will be required to bring the following:

  • downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form (Panunumpa ng Propesyonal)
  • notice of admission (for identification only)
  • 2 pieces passport-sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)
  • 2 sets of documentary stamps
  • 1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony’s date and venue for the Licensure Examination for CPA 2024 will be announced at a later date.

