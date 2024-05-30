DMW, stakeholders collaborate to enhance skills of OFWs in Japan

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has hosted the first-ever “Consultation Meeting on the Japanese Language Training Course” between key Philippine and Japanese stakeholders.

DMW Undersecretary PY Caunan said that the meeting aims to address current language training and examination challenges.

The discussions focused on collaborative efforts to equip Filipino workers with the necessary language skills to excel in the Japanese workplace.

“This meeting served as a valuable platform for open dialogue. By collaborating with all stakeholders, we can ensure Filipino workers receive the best possible Japanese language training, ultimately boosting their competitiveness for jobs in Japan,” said Caunan.

Representatives from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Philippine recruitment agencies taking part in the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) and Specified Skilled Worker Program (SSWP), and language training centers nationwide have also been invited.

The Embassy of Japan in Manila, represented by First Secretary and Labor Attaché Chihiro Kanno, and the Japan Foundation Manila also joined the dialogue.

“This marks a promising step towards a more streamlined and practical pathway for Filipino workers in Japan with stakeholders working more closely to ensure Filipino talent has the necessary language skills and knowledge to succeed in the Japanese workforce,” Caunan added.